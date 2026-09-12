/Trisha, Radhika’s London selfie sparks buzz as CM Vijay flags off Ajith’s Silverstone race

Radhika Sarathkumar’s London visit has caught attention after she shared a selfie with Trisha Krishnan and met Ajith Kumar ahead of his Silverstone racing event. The occasion gained further significance with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay flagging off the race in which Ajith competed. While Trisha’s presence in London has fuelled speculation about whether she would attend the event, there has been no official confirmation that she joined Vijay at the race.

Radhika-Trisha's viral London selfie!

Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar travelled to the UK ahead of Ajith’s participation in the Michelin Le Mans Cup event. During her visit, she met Ajith and shared a glimpse of their interaction on social media, praising his passion, dedication and focus towards motorsport.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The selfie has attracted additional attention because Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was also in London for Ajith's racing event. Radhika also shared a selfie with Trisha Krishnan, giving fans another reason to turn their attention towards her London updates. The picture showed the two actors posing together, with Trisha flashing a V-sign as they smiled for the camera. The selfie quickly became a talking point among fans.

Vijay flags of Ajith's race

The biggest moment of the London gathering came when Vijay participated in the Silverstone event and waved the ceremonial green flag. Ajith, meanwhile, welcomed Vijay's presence and expressed his appreciation for the Chief Minister's support. He also spoke positively about Vijay's efforts to promote sports in Tamil Nadu and expressed hope that Chennai could eventually have a racing facility comparable to Silverstone.

Speaking about Vijay’s presence at Silverstone, Ajith said, "I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, for having taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect."