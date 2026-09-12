/Ajith Kumar praises CM Vijay Silverstone visit; hopes Le Mans races come to Chennai

Ajith Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay are coming together at Silverstone as the two Tamil stars share a passion for motorsport. While Ajith is taking part in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race, CM Vijay is attending the event and is expected to wave the ceremonial green flag.

Ahead of the race, Ajith spoke warmly about Vijay’s visit and appreciated him for making time for the event.

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Ajith Kumar on CM Vijay

Speaking about Vijay’s presence at Silverstone, Ajith said, "I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect."

He further added, "They have been doing a lot to promote sports from every discipline, not just motorsport. They’re looking at motorsport as well. I’m glad he accepted the invitation to come and look at what are the logistic-wise, infrastructure-wise, it would take for India, Chennai to host events like the Le Mans series in India. And my wish is to see these events come to India and all of us race in India, you know?"

CM Vijay to wave green flag at Le Mans Cup

CM Vijay is visiting Silverstone during his six-day official trip to the UK. During his visit, the Chief Minister is expected to observe the circuit and understand aspects such as track infrastructure, safety systems, spectator facilities and the broader requirements involved in conducting international racing events.

Ajith, meanwhile, is competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category for Ajith RedAnt by Virage, alongside French driver Romain Vozniak. The Silverstone round also features former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel, who form an all-Indian pairing in the LMP3 category.