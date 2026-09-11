/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to wave green flag for Ajith Kumar’s race at Michelin Le Mans Cup in UK

Actor Ajith Kumar is set to return to the racetrack, competing in the upcoming Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the United Kingdom. Adding to the excitement, it is confirmed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will wave the green flag to mark the start of the two-hour international race.

CM Vijay to wave green flag for Ajith Kumar’s race

On September 12, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay will wave the green flag for the Michelin Le Mans Cup at Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, where actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar is competing.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On September 10 (Thursday), the official Le Mans Cup social media accounts announced that CM Vijay has been invited as a special guest to wave the ceremonial green flag at the upcoming race. They jotted, “A special guest will be waving the green flag at Silverstone this weekend! C. Joseph VIJAY. The Indian actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, @actorvijay, will be joining us to support our Indian drivers in the UK and officially start the #SilverstoneRound in front of the 44-car grid. We can’t wait to go racing this Saturday! #LMC #Michelin.”

As per several reports, Kumar is competing in the LMP3 Pro/Am category for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. The former Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan and Aditya Patel are set to form an all-Indian pairing for Ajith RedAnt Racing. Official Silverstone test documentation lists Karthikeyan and Patel in the No 36 Ligier JS P325-Toyota, while Vozniak is listed in the LMP3 Pro/Am entry for Ajith RedAnt by Virage.

About Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in South Indian cinema. He has starred in more than 60 films, including hits such as Dheena, Mankatha, Billa, and Varalaru. Apart from his acting career, Kumar also pursues professional motor racing.