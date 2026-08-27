/Mohanlal unveils the first look of his next Athimanoharam on the ocassion of Onam

Mohanlal had a special gift for his fans on Onam as he unveiled the first look at his much-awaited Malayalam film Athimanoharam. On Tuesday, the Malayalam superstar took to Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming film.

The new poster features Mohanlal, dressed in a police uniform, sitting on a bike. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Athimanoharam Onam wishes to everyone.”

About Athimanoharam

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Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film revolves around TS Lovelanjan (played by Mohanlal), a police sub-inspector. The plot explores his professional and personal life. As unexpected incidents begin to unfold around him, the story is expected to take fans through moments of tension, emotion and drama.

Meera Jasmine will be playing Mohanlal’s wife in the film. The casting announcement was met with much fanfare as most were excited to see the pair reunite on-screen after a long time. The actors were previously seen together in the 2025 Malayalam film Thudarum.

Athimanoharam also features Jagadish, Siddique, Manoj K. Jayan, Bhama Arun and Bina Pappu in supporting roles. Bina Pappu also co-directs the film alongside Tharun Moorthy.

Ratheesh Ravi, who has previously been associated with films like Ishq and Adi, penned the screenplay for this film, while cinematography has been handled by Shaji Kumar.

Athimanoharam is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24.

Mohanlal’s other projects

Mohanlal has an exciting lineup of films coming up next. The actor is all set to make a cameo appearance in the Hindi crime thriller Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Mohanlal will also appear in a cameo role in the highly anticipated Tamil action comedy Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the cast includes Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Mirnaa.