/Mohanlal announces two new projects with Anoop Sathyan and Jude Anthany Joseph

After playing the role of Georgekutty in the Drishyam 3, which released in cinemas in May, Mohanlal is already gearing up for another exciting chapter in Malayalam cinema. The Malayalam veteran star has confirmed not one, but two projects with Thudakkam director Jude Anthany Joseph and another one with Anoop Sathyan marking a fresh collaboration that has already caught fans' attention.

Mohanlal's collaboration with Jude Anthany Joseph and Anoop Sathyan

Taking to his official X handle, Mohanlal first made an announcement of his collaboration with Thudakkam director Jude Anthany Joseph. Sharing a photo of him and the filmmaker, he wrote in the caption, “Delighted to share that I'll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon!”

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The veteran actor announced another project with director Anoop Sathyan. In the announcement, along with photos, the caption read, “Thrilled to announce my collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan for our upcoming film! Produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas, the project officially goes on floors this November.”

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Fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. One user wrote, "Back to Back."

Another user wrote, "Back-to-back announcements."

Mohanlal's previous release

The veteran Malayalam actor was most recently seen in the Malayalam drama film Thudakkam (released August 7, 2026) in a special cameo, and prior to that, he starred as Georgekutty in the blockbuster crime thriller franchise finale Drishyam 3, which released worldwide on May 21, 2026.

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Mohanlal's crime thriller Drishyam 3 grossed a lifetime worldwide collection of approximately Rs 240 crore to Rs 242 crore, with an India net collection finishing near Rs 106–108 crore, as per the Sacnilk report.