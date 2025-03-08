Sony has officially announced the release date for its new Resident Evil film, promising a return to the franchise’s survival horror roots. The movie will be directed by Zack Cregger, best known for his work on the 2022 horror hit Barbarian.

A fresh start for the franchise

According to Deadline, the Resident Evil reboot is set to hit theatres on 18 September 2026. This will mark the third live-action adaptation of the popular video game series. The first film, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich, debuted in 2002 and spawned five sequels.

More recently, Netflix's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021) and spin-off series attempted to revive the franchise but were poorly received. Following Netflix’s failure to capitalise on the IP, Sony acquired the rights after an intense bidding war with Warner Bros.

A return to survival horror

Unlike past adaptations, this reboot aims to faithfully capture the tense, atmospheric horror of the original games. This suggests the plot could focus on the events of the first Resident Evil game, where a team of special operatives becomes trapped in a zombie-infested mansion filled with sinister secrets.

Director Zack Cregger shared his excitement about the project, saying, “I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades, and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honour.”

Sony’s high-stakes bet

Sony is banking on Resident Evil after pulling the plug on all its planned Spider-Man spin-offs, following the box-office and critical failures of Kraven the Hunter, Morbius, and Madame Web.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2025, with the film set to premiere worldwide on 18 September 2026.

