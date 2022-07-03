Simu Liu says his BTS 'bias' is RM, calls him 'the heart and soul' of group

Actor Simu Liu, who starred in Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' film as Shang-Chi, recently revealed that among all the BTS members, he loves BTS leader RM the most.

In a recent interview, Simu praised Rap Monster and called him 'the heart and soul' of the group. The Hollywood actor lauded the K-pop singer for being 'the mouthpiece of BTS'.

Simu belongs to the ARMY and this isn't the first time he spoke about being a BTS fan. Back in May 2018, a netizen tweeted a few members of the Kim’s Convenience cast and asked if they liked BTS.

Simu replied by quoting a line from BTS song 'Mic Drop'. "Everyday we vibin'/ mic drop BAM," he wrote.

In a conversation with Jason Y, Simu shared, "My bias is Rap Monster. I’ll tell you why. He feels very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group. The White House!"

He further added, “He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and also, you know, one of the producers of the group as well … I mean what’s not to love?"

Also read: Peter Brook, who changed theatre forever & introduced Mahabharata to world, dead at 97

Over the years, the actor has revealed time and again that he loves BTS and often listens to their music. Last year, Simu was seen dancing to BTS and Halsey's song Boy With Luv in a viral video. While doing the hook step, he said, "I don't know it's something like that, right?"

Coming to BTS, the seven members of the K-pop group, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently announced that they are taking a break to focus on their solo music careers. After the announcement, Jungkook released his and Charlie Puth's song 'Left and Right'.