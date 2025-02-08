Ever since it was announced that Sigourney Weaver had joined the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu, Star Wars fans have speculated wildly about her character; ranging from a Jedi Master to a Sith Lord or even a member of the New Republic.

Sigourney Weaver Reveals New Details

Now, we finally have some answers. In an interview with GamesRadar, Weaver revealed that her character is the one who hires Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) for a dangerous mission.

“I play a wonderful character who is, you know, in a position of authority,” she shared. “And I have to send the Mandalorian out on a mission to the Outer Rim, where all the bad stuff happens.”

She also admitted that a major reason she signed on was Grogu (Baby Yoda)

“I get to have scenes with little Grogu, which is probably why I did the movie. And he’s a little badass too. It’s going to be wonderful for people to see what Grogu is up to now because he’s grown up a little bit and is capable of much more than maybe we think just watching the series.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The film serves as a continuation of the hit Disney+ series, following Din Djarin as he protects the Force-sensitive Grogu from the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

The movie is directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau and Dave Filoni. The rest of the cast includes Jeremy Allen White and Jonny Coyne.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be hitting the big screen worldwide on May 22, 2026.

