We have good news for animated film enthusiasts. Both hotly anticipated sequels of Shrek and Minions will be released in 2026.

Advertisment

Universal Pictures announced that it is swapping its theatrical release date with DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 5 now slated for release on December 23, 2026, instead of July 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Illumination’s Minions 3 will now be released in the summer of 2026 instead of June 30, 2027.

This change for Shrek 5 will coincide with the franchise’s 25th anniversary and marks the grand return of original Shrek stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz to voice Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, respectively. The Shrek franchise has been massively successful. The first film was released in 2001 and even won the first Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The franchise then also had an award-winning Broadway musical that earned eight Tony nominations and 12 Drama Desk nominations.

Shrek also got included in attractions across Universal Studios Parks.

Advertisment

What we know about Shrek 5

Shrek 5 will be directed by franchise veterans Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon. Gina Shay will return to produce the film along with Illumination founder and CEO and Academy Award-nominee Chris Meledandri. The film will be co-directed by Brad Ableson.

Advertisment

What we know about Minions 3

Minions 3 will follow the success of Despicable Me 4 which did great business at the box office when it was released last year over the July 4 weekend. Both Minions and its spin-off Despicable Movies have done great business over the years and enjoy fandom.

Minions 3 has been scripted by Brian Lynch and will be directed by Pierre Coffin. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film will be produced by Meledandri and Bill Ryan.