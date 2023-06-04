Shocking! Naseeruddin Shah has installed his Filmfare awards as washroom door handles

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of the Indian cinema. In his decades-long career, the actor has received numerous accolades for his impeccable acting. But, recently he has been among the actors who have questioned the credibility of the awards shows taking place. However, recently, the actor shocked everyone as he revealed what he does with his award trophies.

During his interview with the Indian news portal The Lallantop, the actor revealed that he has used his Filmfare awards as door handles for his washroom gates. The veteran actor was asked to clear up the rumours about whether it's true that he has installed the trophies that he received as door handles in his farmhouse near Mumbai.

Reacting to this, Shah laughingly confirmed that this rumour is indeed true!

Further talking, the actor said that at first he enjoyed and was happy when he was bestowed with the honour, but sooner he realised that it was a result of lobbying.

''I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One is receiving these awards not necessarily because of their merit. So I started leaving them behind.''

Further questioning the dubious way of presenting the awards, the actor revealed that he has used the awards as handles, so whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each.

“Any actor who has put their life and effort into portraying a role is a good actor. If you just pick one person from the lot and say that ‘this is the best actor of the year’, how’s it fair? I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received. So, when I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards,” he added.

The actor has won three Filmfare Awards for his phenomenal performances in Akrosh, Chakra, and Masoom.

After 'Muslim hating' comment, Naseeruddin Shah condemns the grand inauguration of new parliament Happy with National awards, but not for competitive once - Shah is one of the noteworthy actors we have in our industry. In his decades-long career, the actor has starred in many critically acclaimed movies. Shah has won three National Awards for his work in Paar, Sparsh, and Iqbaal, and talking about the prestigious trophy, the actor said it reminded him of his father, who used to be worried about his career.

''When I received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, it reminded me of my deceased father who used to always be worried about my job and said things like ‘if you do this useless work, you will become a fool’. So, when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the awards, I looked up and asked my dad if he was seeing all this… He was… and I am sure he was happy…''

Further, he revealed that he's happy with the national awards but can't stand the competitive Bollywood awards. ''I was happy to receive those awards. But I can’t stand these competitive awards,'' the actor said. Naseeruddin Shah's controversial remarks - Shah has been in the news lately for his controversial remarks. Recently, the actor shared his view on the newly constructed parliament building and before that, he called Muslim hating has become ''fashionable''.

Naseeruddin Shah, who was last seen in Taj-Divided by Blood, recently talked about Muslims hating. During his interview with the Indian Express said that hating Muslims is fashionable, even among educated people. He called it "worrying times".



“Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?” he said. Read the full story here.



On the work front:



The celebrated actor is currently basking in the success of his period drama Taj - Divided by Blood. In the Zee5 show, Shah plays the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar. The show also stars Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

