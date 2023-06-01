After 'Muslim hating' comment, Naseeruddin Shah condemns the grand inauguration of new Parliament

During his recent interview with the Indian news portal Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that the new parliament building was the need of the hour, while the grand ceremony was not.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has never shied away from speaking his mind, and recently the actor shared his view on the newly constructed parliament building. Shah's reaction came just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new building in the capital city of India, New Delhi.

Interacting with the media outlet, he said, ''The old Parliament was 100 years old so one understands that a new building was needed but was a ceremony like this needed? Where you are introducing religious aspects into everything.''

Referring to the grand ceremony that took place on Sunday (June 28), the actor said that, the ''supreme leader wants to build a monument to himself."

He said, per Indian Express, ''You come in surrounded by priests as if it is the King of England coming in surrounded by bishops, carrying a sceptre. There’s got to be a limit to delusions of grandeur. And I think we are suffering because of that.''



Shah said that the new building is “a symbol of our democracy” and added, “I hope it manages to preserve our democracy.”

Naseeruddin Shah: Muslims hating is fashionable

Naseeruddin Shah, who was last seen in Taj-Divided by Blood, recently talked about Muslims hating. During his interview with the Indian Express said that hating Muslims is fashionable, even among educated people. He called it "worrying times".



“Oh sure, these are worrying times absolutely. The kind of stuff that’s pure, undisguised propaganda is being lapped up and it’s a reflection of the zeitgeist of the times. Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people. It’s what the ruling party has very cleverly tapped into this nerve. We talk about secular this, democracy that, so why are you introducing religion into everything?” he said.

On the work front

The celebrated actor is currently basking in the success of his period drama Taj - Divided by Blood. In the Zee5 show, Shah plays the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar. The show also stars Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.