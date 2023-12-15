Shocking! Brazilian singer dies after suffering heart attack during live performance

In a shocking turn of events, Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique died after he suffered a heart attack while performing onstage. On Wednesday (Dec 13), Pedro, 30, was performing live when he suddenly collapsed and fell on the stage, sending the jam-packed venue in shock.



At a concert venue in Feira de Santana, the northeastern city of Brazil, Henrique was energetically performing his song 'Vai Ser Tão Lindo'' when he suddenly lost his balance and fell on the stage in front of the band. In an unconscious state, he was quickly taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



As per CNN Brazil, doctors suspect that Pedro has died of a heart attack, but as per the report, the official cause of death has not yet been made available to the family.

NEW - Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, collapses and dies during a live performance — Daily Mailpic.twitter.com/evUXAz34nB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 14, 2023 ×

Paying tribute to the young star, his record label, Todah Music, penned a long note for Peter.



"Peter was a cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super devoted father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything different from this: – Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! What sympathy! What a voice! The kind of people we have, which are very nice to have around," the statement reads.

The heartwrenching incident was captured in a video.



Henrique, 30, started singing at the very young age of 3. Later, he started sharing several videos on his YouTube channel before he joined a local band. He's survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his two-month-old daughter, Zoe.