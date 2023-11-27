Sharon Osbourne loses 42 pounds; actress opens up about shocking weight loss

Sharon Osbourne, the renowned British TV personality and former X Factor judge, recently grabbed headlines for her startling weight loss transformation at the age of 71. The star, once weighing 230lbs, now reportedly weighs "under 100lbs," sparking widespread controversy and raising questions about her weight loss methods.

Osbourne's drastic weight drop has been attributed to her use of Ozempic injections, a revelation that has stirred significant debate and concern among netizens. Despite her own weight loss success, she has cautioned against the adverse effects of Ozempic, candidly addressing the risks associated with the drug.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Osbourne expressed regrets about her transformation, particularly emphasising her concerns regarding the drug's side effects. She warned against teenagers using Ozempic, citing her constant feelings of nausea during its usage.

The Celebrity Watch Party star disclosed her reasons behind resorting to the drug, admitting her frustration with constant fluctuations in weight. "I've tried everything, so I thought I might as well try it," Osbourne revealed, acknowledging her decision to seek a solution for her weight struggles.

However, as the transformation progressed, Osbourne admitted to realising that she had gone too far and expressed a desire to regain a few pounds. Concerns about her health were echoed by her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who expressed worry about the extreme transformation, believing that "something is going to happen" to her.

In another interview with Piers Morgan, Osbourne highlighted the unintended consequences of her weight loss, stating, "I never wanted to go that thin." Expressing her intent to halt further weight loss, she admitted, "It's just time to stop. I'll probably put it all on again soon!"