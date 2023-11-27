Tiffany Haddish jokes about DUI at stand-up show a day after arrest

Tiffany Haddish, the celebrated comedian and star of Girls Trip, didn't let a recent run-in with the law dampen her sense of humour. Less than a day after her DUI arrest in Beverly Hills, she addressed the incident in her trademark comedic style during a performance at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, Calif.

Amidst her routine, Haddish candidly shared, "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in a uniform," in an audio obtained by TMZ. She cheekily added, "God answered my prayers."

However, the joke wasn't unsolicited. A curious fan from the audience asked her, "What happened last night?" prompting Haddish to retort, "I don’t know, you tell me."

The incident that spurred the jest occurred after Thanksgiving, where Haddish was found "asleep behind the wheel" in Beverly Hills, subsequent to her performance at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood.

Authorities responded to a call reporting a vehicle obstructing traffic lanes around 5:45 a.m., highlighting the unusual nature of her vehicle's positioning, causing traffic to navigate around it.

Fortunately, no traffic accidents were reported. Haddish, 43, was apprehended and booked at the Beverly Hills jail before being released later the same day. TMZ footage depicted her composedly cooperating with officers as she was escorted into their vehicle.

Despite the recent ordeal, Haddish appeared positive when spotted leaving the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, riding alongside producer Jeff Beacher. Dressed in an off-the-shoulder silk top, she sported a subtle grin as the vehicle departed, seemingly in good spirits.