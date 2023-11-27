Soul Train Awards 2023 winners list! SZA, Usher, Victoria Monét bag trophies

The 2023 Soul Train Awards, which recognises the best in soul, R&B and Hip-Hop music, was spearheaded by the vibrant Keke Palmer. The award ceremony saw SZA emerging as the night's frontrunner, clinching multiple trophies including the prestigious titles of Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Her undeniable prowess and artistic flair solidified her position as a dominant force in the industry.

Joining the winners' circle was Usher, marking his own triumphant evening with three well-deserved awards. The iconic artist secured victories in the Best R&B/Soul Male Artist category, the Certified Soul Award, and the Best Collaboration honour for his compelling work on "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Victoria Monét, another standout artist, celebrated a dual victory, claiming awards in the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year categories.

The star-studded affair served as a platform to honour musical luminaries. Janelle Monáe received the esteemed Spirit of Soul Award, an accolade reflecting her profound impact on the soul genre, while T-Pain was honoured with the prestigious Legend Award, commemorating his invaluable contributions to the industry.

Here's the complete list of winners!

Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners List

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Certified Soul Award

Usher

Best R&B / Soul Female Artist

SZA

Best R&B / Soul Male Artist

Usher

Best Gospel / Inspirational Award

All Things Kirk Franklin

Song of the Year

“Snooze”

SZA

Album of the Year

SOS

SZA

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Snooze”

SZA

Best Dance Performance

“On My mama”

Victoria Monét

Best Collaboration

“Good Good”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

Best Group

Maverick City Music