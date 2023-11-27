Soul Train Awards 2023 winners list! SZA, Usher, Victoria Monét bag trophies
Story highlights
SZA dominates Soul Train Awards with multiple wins, joined by Usher and Victoria Monét. Keke Palmer hosted the star-studded affair honouring music's luminaries and vibrant talents.
The 2023 Soul Train Awards, which recognises the best in soul, R&B and Hip-Hop music, was spearheaded by the vibrant Keke Palmer. The award ceremony saw SZA emerging as the night's frontrunner, clinching multiple trophies including the prestigious titles of Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Her undeniable prowess and artistic flair solidified her position as a dominant force in the industry.
Joining the winners' circle was Usher, marking his own triumphant evening with three well-deserved awards. The iconic artist secured victories in the Best R&B/Soul Male Artist category, the Certified Soul Award, and the Best Collaboration honour for his compelling work on "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.
Victoria Monét, another standout artist, celebrated a dual victory, claiming awards in the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year categories.
The star-studded affair served as a platform to honour musical luminaries. Janelle Monáe received the esteemed Spirit of Soul Award, an accolade reflecting her profound impact on the soul genre, while T-Pain was honoured with the prestigious Legend Award, commemorating his invaluable contributions to the industry.
Here's the complete list of winners!
Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners List
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Certified Soul Award
Usher
Best R&B / Soul Female Artist
SZA
Best R&B / Soul Male Artist
Usher
Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
All Things Kirk Franklin
Song of the Year
“Snooze”
SZA
Album of the Year
SOS
SZA
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Snooze”
SZA
Best Dance Performance
“On My mama”
Victoria Monét
Best Collaboration
“Good Good”
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
Best Group
Maverick City Music
Video of the Year
“On My Mama”
Victoria Monét