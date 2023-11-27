Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Complete list of winners - Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee and more
Story highlights
Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 celebrated standout performances. Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao bagged awards for their stunning performances in Darlings and Monica O My Darling, respectively.
The glitz and glamour of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 illuminated the star-studded night as actors, directors, and technicians were lauded for their remarkable contributions to the world of online streaming series and web original films. The ceremony, held on Sunday, witnessed the presence of industry luminaries, including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, gracing the occasion with their presence.
Among the winners, Alia Bhatt secured the coveted Best Actor Award in the web original film category (female) for her stellar performance in Darlings. Simultaneously, Rajkummar Rao clinched the Best Actor Award (male) in the critics category for his compelling portrayal in the Netflix film Monica O My Darling.
Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha received the Best Actor Awards in the critics category (female) for their roles in Scoop and Dahaad, respectively. Vijay Varma joined the league of winners, seizing the same award in the male category for his impactful performance in Dahaad.
Amidst the series categories, Scoop emerged triumphant, securing the prestigious title of the Best Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023. On the critics' front, Trial by Fire claimed the trophy for the Best Series, showcasing its compelling narrative and exceptional execution.
The evening was a celebration of talent and innovation, honouring the diverse array of storytelling and performances that have captivated audiences in the realm of OTT.
Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.
Best Series
Scoop
Best Series, Critics'
Trial By Fire
Best Director Series
Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)
Best Director, Critics'
Randeep Jha (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)
Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama
Vijay Varma (Dahaad)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)
Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama
Karishma Tanna (Scoop)
Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama
Barun Sobti (Kohrra)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama
Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy
Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy
Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials)
Tvf Pitchers S2
Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special
Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Best Film, Web Original
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Director, Web Original Film
Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film
Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Darlings)
Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film
Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)
Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)
Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)
Shefali Shah (Darlings)
Best Original Story, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Screenplay, Series
Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)
Best Original Dialogue, Series
Karan Vyas (Scoop)
Best Adapted Screenplay, Series
Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)
Best Cinematographer, Series
Pratik Shah (Jubilee)
Best Production Design, Series
Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)
Best Editing, Series
Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)
Best Costume Design, Series
Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)
Best Background Music, Series
Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)
Best Original Soundtrack, Series
Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)
Best Vfx, Series
Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)
Best Sound Design (Series)
Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)
Best Story (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)
Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)
Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)
Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)
Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)
Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Production Design (Web Original Film)
Meenal Agarwal (Qala)
Best Editing (Web Original Film)
Nitin Baid (Darlings)
Best Background Music (Web Original Film)
Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)
Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)
Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)
Best Short Film (Fiction)
Jahaan
Best Director, Short Film
Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)
Best Actor Short Film (Male)
Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)
Best Actor Short Film (Female)
Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)
Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film
Soul-Kadhi