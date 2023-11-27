Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Complete list of winners - Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee and more

The glitz and glamour of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 illuminated the star-studded night as actors, directors, and technicians were lauded for their remarkable contributions to the world of online streaming series and web original films. The ceremony, held on Sunday, witnessed the presence of industry luminaries, including Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, gracing the occasion with their presence.

Among the winners, Alia Bhatt secured the coveted Best Actor Award in the web original film category (female) for her stellar performance in Darlings. Simultaneously, Rajkummar Rao clinched the Best Actor Award (male) in the critics category for his compelling portrayal in the Netflix film Monica O My Darling.

Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha received the Best Actor Awards in the critics category (female) for their roles in Scoop and Dahaad, respectively. Vijay Varma joined the league of winners, seizing the same award in the male category for his impactful performance in Dahaad.

Amidst the series categories, Scoop emerged triumphant, securing the prestigious title of the Best Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023. On the critics' front, Trial by Fire claimed the trophy for the Best Series, showcasing its compelling narrative and exceptional execution.

The evening was a celebration of talent and innovation, honouring the diverse array of storytelling and performances that have captivated audiences in the realm of OTT.

Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.

Best Series

Scoop

Best Series, Critics'

Trial By Fire

Best Director Series

Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics'

Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama

Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film

Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film

Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)

Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)

Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Best Original Story, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Dialogue, Series

Karan Vyas (Scoop)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)

Best Cinematographer, Series

Pratik Shah (Jubilee)

Best Production Design, Series

Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)

Best Editing, Series

Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)

Best Costume Design, Series

Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)

Best Background Music, Series

Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series

Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)

Best Vfx, Series

Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)

Best Sound Design (Series)

Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)

Best Story (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)

Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)

Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film)

Meenal Agarwal (Qala)

Best Editing (Web Original Film)

Nitin Baid (Darlings)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film)

Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)

Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)

Best Short Film (Fiction)

Jahaan

Best Director, Short Film

Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)

Best Actor Short Film (Male)

Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film (Female)

Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)