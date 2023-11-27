Christopher Nolan advocates for balance between franchises and original films in Hollywood

In the ongoing debate within Hollywood about the dominance of established franchises versus the creation of original films, director Christopher Nolan has stepped in, emphasising the need for equilibrium between both categories.

Speaking to the Associated Press in a recent interview, Nolan underscored the significance of established titles in ensuring a returning audience while acknowledging the importance of fulfilling the audience's desire for fresh and innovative content.

"There's always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that ensure a return audience and giving people more of what they want," Nolan expressed, highlighting the economic role these franchises play in the industry's dynamics.

However, he also stressed the value of offering viewers something novel and distinct. "That’s one of the big thrills of going to the movies, seeing the trailer for a movie you’ve never heard of, or type of movie you haven’t seen or haven’t seen in a long time, something new, something fresh," Nolan remarked. "A healthy ecosystem in Hollywood is about a balance of two things, and always has been."

Nolan urged against overanalysing audience reactions to specific types of films and underscored the diverse expectations and preferences that moviegoers bring to the cinema. He advocated for embracing variety in filmmaking, acknowledging the vast potential of the movie screen to encompass a wide array of genres and narratives.

"They’re not realistic in terms of how we will watch movies," he said. "We all watch movies with different expectations for what kind of movie it is. We all go to the movies, wanting to see something different than we saw the week before. You have horror movies and comedies and documentaries — the movie screen can be anything. And so the more variety we have, the more interesting films being made, the better it is, for all of us as moviegoers and as industry professionals."

His comments followed a query about Martin Scorsese's stance on combatting the prevalence of comic book movies. Scorsese, in an earlier interview with GQ, urged filmmakers to challenge the status quo and revitalise cinema by exploring diverse perspectives and narratives.

"It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides," Scorsese told GQ in an interview earlier this year. "Hit them from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true because we’ve got to save cinema."