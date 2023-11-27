Salman Khan on equation with SRK: Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have a special bond with each other. The actors who are often seen starring in each other’s films in special appearances, go a long way when they had both debuted in the Hindi film industry around the same time and followed a very different trajectory. They both build different careers within the same industry, building a unique fandom for each other.

As Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are said to come together in a film after a really long time (both in leading roles), Salman reflected on his off-screen and onscreen chemistry with Shah Rukh. In an interview with ANI, Salman said, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.”

This year, Salman was seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The latter returned the favour in Salman's Diwali release, Tiger 3. The two are next set to star in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe film, Tiger Vs Pathaan.