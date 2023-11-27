Catherine Hardwicke reveals dream casting for potential Twilight reboot

In a recent revelation during the Watch-a-long podcast, acclaimed director Catherine Hardwicke stirred excitement among Twilight fans by sharing her thoughts on potential actors for the lead roles if a reboot of the iconic vampire series were to happen today.

Hardwicke expressed her enthusiasm for Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi taking on the roles of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, respectively. Regarding Elordi, she remarked, "I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today."

The director didn’t stop there, praising the talent of young actors in today’s industry, especially highlighting Ortega's remarkable abilities. However, she also disclosed a recent encounter with model Lewis Tan, who expressed his past endeavour to secure the role of Jacob Black, originally portrayed by Taylor Lautner.

"It would’ve changed anyone’s life if they got that part," Hardwicke noted, acknowledging the impact such a pivotal role could have on an actor's career.

Reflecting on the casting process for the original film, Hardwicke shed light on the initial scepticism surrounding Robert Pattinson's suitability for the role of Edward Cullen. She recalled an encounter where Pattinson sported black bangs and seemed out of shape due to frequent pub visits.

However, despite initial reservations, Hardwicke's confidence in Pattinson’s potential convinced her otherwise. She emphasised, "I thought ‘it works not just in person, but it works on screen.’ I had to be sure."

The director recounted her persistence in showcasing Pattinson’s potential through audition tapes and reassurances to the studio, stating, "Did you see his cheekbones? We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous."