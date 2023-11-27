LIVE TV
Lizzo, Janella Monae, and others attend Beyonce's Renaissance Concert film world premiere

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

The film documents Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour. The film will be released in the US on December 1.

Beyonce’ recently held world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce was high on glamour and had a lot of star power as celebrities came to show support for the superstar. The world premiere for Beyonce’s film took place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. The film, as the name suggests, documents her Renaissance World Tour. The film will be released in the US on December 1.

Since the film releases on December 1 which also happens to be World AIDS Day, the singer said that she will dedicate her Renaissance album to her late cousin Johnny, who died of AIDS-related illness.

Meanwhile, at the Renaissance Tour Film’s premiere, we spotted celebs like Lizzo, Janelle Monáe and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. There were others too like The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Gabrielle Union, LeToya Luckett, and Shaun Ross.

According to reports, guests to the premiere were advised to take a ride share to an address in Beverly Hills, where they were directed to the location of the screening. The “chrome carpet” kicked off at 5:30 p.m. Beyoncé walked into the theatre as the lights were dimmed and an announcer reminded guests that no photos or video recordings were allowed. 

The film will also have a premiere on November 30 in London.

Meanwhile, the Renaissance tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm before concluding on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. Beyoncé’s previous concert films include I Am…Yours, filmed live at Las Vegas’ Wynn Casino in 2009; the 2013 HBO project Life Is But a Dream, a confessional account of new motherhood mixed with live performances from her grand opening performance at Atlantic City’s Revel Casino; and Netflix’s Homecoming, which captured Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella headlining set.

