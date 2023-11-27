In pics: Priyanka Chopra hangs out with Orlando Bloom, Chris Hemsworth at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix was all about celebrities and glamour as Hollywood A-listers touched down at the Yas Marina Circuit over the weekend for the match. Amongst actors and models, Priyanka Chopra was seen hanging out with the likes of Orlando Bloom and Chris Hemsworth.

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a black and pink dress as she posed for cameras with fellow actors.

Apart from pre-race pictures of Priyanka Chopra posing for photos next to a Ferrari after she was given a tour of the garage, the actor was spotted mingling with celebs gathered to watch the race. Orlando was in a casual white shirt-beige trousers look.