Shanghai Film Festival: Japan's Yoko wins big award

The Shanghai Film Festival 2023 recently concluded with Japanese feature Yoko picking up the Golden Goblet best picture award. While Japan took home the best, the jury Grand Prix went to Spain’s Muyeres. China’s Liu Jin took home the best director prize. The three films went on to win other awards at the ceremony too.

Directed by Kumakiri Kazuyoshi, Yoko is a road film and is a journey of self-discovery of a woman who had been socially isolated in her apartment for many years. Portrayed by global star Rinko Kikuchi, the woman is forced to confront the real world, and herself, when she takes a 658 kilometre cross-country journey to her father’s funeral. Without a cell phone or the money for public transport, she finds herself having to hitch hike. Kikuchi also earned the best actress award.

Meanwhile, Muyeres is a documentary exploration of song preservation in the Asturian region of Spain. Shot in black and white, it focuses on the old women of a rural area where the oral traditions are in danger of extinction through migration and changes in values.

Check out the full list of winners at the Shanghai Film Festival 2023 here:

Best Feature Film

Yoko dir. Kumakiri Kazuyoshi (Japan)

Jury Grand Prix

Muyeres dir. Marta Lallana (Spain)

Best Director

Liu Jiayin for All Ears (China)

Best Actor (joint winners)

Hu Ge in All Ears (China) dir. Liu Jiayin

Da Peng in Dust to Dust (China) dir. Jonathan Li

Best Actress

Rinko Kikuchi in Yoko (Japan) dir. Kumakiri Kazuyoshi

Best Screenplay

Muroi Kosuke/Namiko Sou for Yoko (Japan) dir. Kumakiri Kazuyoshi

Best Cinematography

Toni Vidal for Muyeres (Spain) dir. Marta Lallana

Outstanding Artistic Achievement

Good Autumn, Mommy dir. Chen Shizhong (China)

Best Documentary Film

Anxious in Beirut dir. Zakaria Jaber (Jordan/Lebanon/Qatar/Spain)

Best Animation Film

Four Souls of Coyote dir. Áron Gauder (Hungary)

Best Live Action Short Film

The House We Had dir. Andrey Krechetov (Russia)