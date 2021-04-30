Selena Gomez to star in psychological thriller 'Spiral,' Drake to produce

Selena Gomez has many projects in her bag.



The star is all set to star in a new psychological thriller titled 'Spiral'.



According to Deadline, the singer has been cast in a psychological thriller centring on “a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart.”



Drake will be an executive producer with Matthew Budman & Sumaiya Kaveh producing through their Forest Hill Entertainment. While Canadian Petra Collins will direct the project.



The news comes on the same day as Gomez announced her 'Mental Health 101' initiative- a new campaign for those who may be struggling with their mental health.



''I know first hand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age,'' Gomez said in a statement.

''The world needs to know that mental health matters. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could all acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions,'' she added.



Read the full statement here:

Gomez recently finished the Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building', which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She is also returning to voice Mavis in Sony Animation’s 'Hotel Transylvania: Transforming'.



If you missed it, Selena recently went back to a blonde look.