LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Selena Gomez reveals what matters the most to her when it comes to relationships

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 22, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Selena Gomez is currently dating Benny Blanco. She made her relationship public earlier this month.

Selena Gomez recently revealed her top priorities in a relationship. The diva has been grabbing headlines recently for her budding romance with music producer Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez opened up about the essential elements she values in a relationship.

In the interview, translated from Spanish to English, the 31-year-old actress articulated that self-respect and a capacity for understanding others' feelings top her list of priorities in a partner.

trending now

Gomez shared, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people because it's a bit of both." She emphasised the rarity of finding someone who genuinely listens and cares, expressing optimism that when it happens, the relationship will be great and healthy.

Earlier this month, she revealed that she has been dating Blanco for about six months, though their connection extends further back. The two collaborated in 2019 on the single "I Can't Get Enough," with Blanco not only producing the track but also contributing vocals alongside Gomez, Tainy, and J Balvin.

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship public through social media. In response to a fan account sharing a photo of them, Gomez left a touching comment, stating, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." 

Subsequently, Gomez shared a black-and-white photo on her Instagram Story, featuring a diamond ring adorned with the initial "B." This subtle reveal sparked mixed reactions from her fans.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Beyoncé surprises Brazilian fans with unexpected visit at Renaissance event

Director Jude Anthany Joseph pens heartfelt note as Malayalam film 2018 misses Oscars 2024 shortlist

Robert Pattinson gets engaged to mom-to-be Suki Waterhouse: Report

Topics