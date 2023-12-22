Selena Gomez reveals what matters the most to her when it comes to relationships

Selena Gomez recently revealed her top priorities in a relationship. The diva has been grabbing headlines recently for her budding romance with music producer Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez opened up about the essential elements she values in a relationship.

In the interview, translated from Spanish to English, the 31-year-old actress articulated that self-respect and a capacity for understanding others' feelings top her list of priorities in a partner.

Gomez shared, "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people because it's a bit of both." She emphasised the rarity of finding someone who genuinely listens and cares, expressing optimism that when it happens, the relationship will be great and healthy.

Earlier this month, she revealed that she has been dating Blanco for about six months, though their connection extends further back. The two collaborated in 2019 on the single "I Can't Get Enough," with Blanco not only producing the track but also contributing vocals alongside Gomez, Tainy, and J Balvin.

Earlier this month, the couple made their relationship public through social media. In response to a fan account sharing a photo of them, Gomez left a touching comment, stating, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."