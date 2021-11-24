Selena Gomez reacts to her first Grammys nomination

With the Grammy Awards 2022 nominations out, Selena Gomez grabbed her first nod and she responded with “gratitude”.

This is her first-ever Grammy nomination for Spanish album, Revelación.

Taking to Instagram, Selena tagged several accounts that included her team members as well as the Recording Academy and wrote a note about the special moment. She said, "Are you kidding me!? Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS." Grammys 2022: Machine Gun Kelly blasts music awards following nomination snub

Gomez had dropped the single De Una Vez in January and her EP in March and it holds a special place for her since it's her first Spanish EP.

She teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Tainy along with Albert Hype, Jota Rosa and NEON16 for the same.

Selena Gomez has bagged a nomination for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2022 Grammys.