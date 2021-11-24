'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd is no. 1 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs

Love The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights? We do too and so does the rest of the world as the song wins over 30,000 other tracks to land on top position of Billboard Hot 100.

Blinding Lights has now become Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs recap. It is the greatest song on Billboard over its 63-year history. The song had released in November 2019.

On achieving the feat, The Weeknd told Billboard: “I don’t think [it] has hit me yet. I try not to dwell on it too much. I just count my blessings, and I’m just grateful.”

Meanwhile, The Beatles continue to reign with their leading act in the Billboard Hot 100 archives with top position on Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists retrospective.

Check out the updated Hot 100 lists:

Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs, Top 10:

1, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

2, “The Twist,” Chubby Checker

3, “Smooth,” Santana feat. Rob Thomas

4, “Mack the Knife,” Bobby Darin

5, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

6, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes

7, “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock

8, “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas

9, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio

10, “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

‘Blinding Lights’ is one of three songs to peak in the 2020s on the Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs survey.

Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Artists, Top 10:

1, The Beatles

2, Madonna

3, Elton John

4, Elvis Presley

5, Mariah Carey

6, Stevie Wonder

7, Janet Jackson

8, Michael Jackson

9, Whitney Houston

10, Rihanna

