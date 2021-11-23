The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp to star in music industry drama for HBO

Music industry drama ‘The Idol’ is now getting a new lease of life as it will now be treated as a series and will be co-created by Sam Levinson, The Weekend and Reza Fahim. It will be directed by Amy Seimetz.

It has been given a greenlight for an HBO series with six episodes.

The Idol will have a stellar cast including Red Rocket rising star Suzanna Son. The show will be filmed in and around Los Angeles and will see pop star The Weeknd star alongside Lily-Rose Depp. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock joins People’s Choice Awards honoree list

It is set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall, Sara E. White and Bron Studios’ Aaron Gilbert will executive produce with A24.

