Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock joins People’s Choice Awards honoree list

In good news for Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, he will receive next month The People's Champion award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. He joins the honours list for this year, including Halle Berry who will receive the People's Icon Award.

The People's Choice Awards will have Kenan Thompson as the host and the ceremony will take place on December 7 at the barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Priyanka Chopra shares her character poster from 'The Matrix Ressurections'

This is not the first time when Dwayne will be honoured by the People's Choice Awards. He is a 15-time People's Choice honouree and two-time winner for 'Fast & Furious' and 'Jumanji'. He was recently seen in Netflix's Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Ryan Reynolds clears the air about his casting as the new James Bond

Dwayne also has Black Adam and season 2 of Yong Rock based on his life.

Johnson was nominated for three People’s Choice Awards this year including Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of 2021 for Young Rock as well as Social Star of 2021. The winners were announced last week and the ceremony will bestow prizes on a total of 40 categories.