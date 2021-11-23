Priyanka Chopra shares her character poster from 'The Matrix Ressurections'

Amid divorce rumours, Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of her character from the upcoming film ' The Matrix Ressurections' on Instagram.



The poster shows the actor sporting a traditional ensemble, different from the rest of the cast- who are mostly dressed in flashy suits and trench coats.



Sharing the poster on social media Priyanka wrote, "And she is here".

Details of her character have not been revealed yet. She does appear briefly in the trailer.



Other character posters too were revealed on social media.

Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her name on social media, fans speculate trouble in marriage



The fourth film of the franchise, 'The Matrix Resurrection' is scheduled to release in India on December 22.



The film has Keanu Reeves and Carrie Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity.