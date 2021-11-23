Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her name on social media, fans speculate trouble in marriage

Just days after Nick Jonas thanked his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra for her constant support during his battle with diabetes, the actress stumped one and all on Monday as she dropped her surname on Instagram.



The actress profile earlier read as Priyanka Chopra Jonas but now reads only as Priyanka.



The move left the internet buzzing as fans speculated if Priyanka and Nick were headed for a divorce. The couple had tied the knot 3 years ago in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur.



Hours later, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra cleared the air and refuted rumours of separation. While speaking to a leading TV news channel, she reportedly said, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”



Another friend of the star also clarified to a news portal that the couple were very much together and the name drop was only for social media.

Priyanka Chopra dresses up in white and silver for Diwali, shares beautiful photos



The couple moved recently to their lavish home in Los Angeles and also celebrated their first Diwali in the new home together.



Sharing photos on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra had written, “Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full”.

While Priyanka has not responded so far to the divorce rumours, she instead shared a poster of Matrix 4, featuring her in a different avatar.

'The Matrix Resurrection' co-starring Keanu Reeves, will be hitting Indian screens on December 22.

