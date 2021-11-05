Chrissy Teigen stuns in saree at Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Diwali bash with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen desi look is winning hearts!



Teigen along with her singer husband John Legend recently turned guests to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash.

Teigen, a keen social media user, gave a short glimpse from the grant celebrations where she along with her husband was given a grand welcome amid fireworks.

Also read: ‘Red Notice’ review: All for the star power of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds



The cookbook author took to Instagram to send Diwali wishes for fans along with a short clip of her and husband John Legend, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!", she captioned the clip.

For the night, the couple chose to wear traditional outfits, Teigen looked breathtaking in a lavender saree with golden detailing by the Indian fashion label Papa don't preach by Shubhika. She accessorized her look with maang tikka and heavy earrings. Legend was looking classy in an indo-western black sherwani.

Priyanka Chopra dresses up in white and silver for Diwali, shares beautiful photos



Priyanka, who is in LA now, also took to Instagram to give a sneak peek at her Diwali celebrations, including photos of her and Nick performing the Laxmi Puja together.