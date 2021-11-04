Priyanka Chopra dresses up in white and silver for Diwali, shares beautiful photos

Priyanka Chopra spent a greater part of the year in London, UK this year for her work. The actress is now back home in Los Angeles, America just in time for the festivities.



On the eve of Diwali, considered one of the biggest festivals of Hindus, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the celebrations as she shared a series of photos on Instagram.



In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her ethnic lehenga."Happy Diwali eve... love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love," she captioned the post.

The actress recently joined the Jonas family to witness the taping of Jonas Brothers roast for Netflix. She had shared photos with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas from the taping. 'GoT' actor Richard Madden has this to say about his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's Diwali look has left netizens in awe of her beauty."Beautiful. Love your smile," a fan commented.

"Stunning. Happy Diwali PC," another one wrote.



Priyanka was away from home as she was shooting in Europe for her web series 'Citadel'. A few days ago only, she arrived in the US and reunited with her husband Nick Jonas and her family. Priyanka Chopra Jonas teases first look of her 'Citadel' character