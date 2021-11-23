Ryan Reynolds clears the air about his casting as the new James Bond

A few months back Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had caused a bit of a stir when he hinted at being the next James Bond. Several fans of the hit franchise were taken aback when Ryan during an interview had said, "hear they're looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I'm interested."



His comments come shortly after Daniel Craig fulfilled his last adventure as the secret agent earlier this year. But now Ryan has made it clear that he was kidding during the interview, tweeting recently, "I promise you I was not even remotely serious here," alongside a gif that also read, "That's bait."

Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds- 'Red Notice' wanted Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and my friendship to be seen on screen



The actor further clarified when entrepreneur Vincenzo Landino tweeted, "If the Bond franchise is going to do something radical, this is my 007," with a clear "No, no, no."



Ryan, in fact, had earlier stated that he was planning to take a break from acting for a while.



Back in October, the actor revealed that he would take a break from acting after wrapping up work for 'Spirited', Apple TV Plus`s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens` A Christmas Carol.



The reason for his hiatus would be because he wants to spend time with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision in early November, "I`m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family. You know, you really don`t get that time back."