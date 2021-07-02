New romance? Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd spotted spending time together in LA

Has Hollywood star Angelina Jolie finally opened up to dating? Jolie was spotted exiting hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening with The Weeknd. Reports state that the two spent hours at the high end Italian eatery and left separately so as to not draw attention of photographers. Nevertheless, speculations are rife about what the night may have entailed.



According to reports, Jolie, 46, wore a black silk dress and trench coat while singer, 31, opted for a denim look and black boots.



While there are speculation of a possible romance between Jolie and The Weekend, some have pointed out that the meeting could have just been for professional reasons as the Candian singer is trying further his acting career in Hollywood.



"They’re clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date)," a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. "He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

Angelina Jolie admits last few years post break up with Brad Pitt have been 'hard' for her family



The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid in 2015 but broke up in 2016 only to reunite in 2017. They split for good in 2019. In the middle, he also had a 10 month fling with Selena Gomez.



Jolie, amid custody battle with former husband Brad Pitt, has been recently spotted with Johny Lee Miller. The two were married from 1996 to 1999. Sources close to the actress state that the two have been 'reconnecting'.