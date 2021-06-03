Angelina Jolie feels custody battle with ex Brad Pitt is 'far from over'

Brad Pitt was recently awarded joint custody of his children whom he shares with ex wife Angelina Jolie. While Pitt seems to be happy with the judgement, Jolie is reportedly "bitterly disappointed" with the outcome which wasn't in her favour.



Sources stated that Jolie's testimony "lacked credibility". The judgement was based on "extensive testimonies" from people who have spent time with the former couple's children. The court also took in the view point of "highly respected professionals," before declaring the verdict.

The court has award a temporary 'shared custody' ruling to Pitt at present. Jolie is apparently planning her next move, sources state.



Jolie also not in a mood to forgive Pitt, feels a source close to the actress. She will use "everything she's got" in order to appeal against the joint custody arrangement.



"She maintains it's far from over and still believes that justice will prevail," the source added.



Pitt is apparently well aware that his ex wife will try to appeal the decision.



However, the actor is reportedly "done letting her call the shots". He though doesn't wish any harm on Jolie and is willing to cooperate as a long she is civil.

The actress in her earlier interviews has stated that her crumbling relationship with Pitt affected her career goals. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years." Jolie confessed.



"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it," she further added.



Jolie and Pitt started dating in 2005 and got married in 2014. The couple separated in 2016. They share six kids together.