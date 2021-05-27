Brad Pitt wins joint custody of kids, Angelina Jolie to continue legal fight

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of the kids he shares with actress and ex-wife Angelina Jolie. For nearly 5 years, the Oscar-winning actor has been embroiled in a legal fight with Jolie for equal rights on their six kids.



He won the joint custody of their children after the judge found Jolie's testimony lacked credibility. Judge John Ouderkirk, the private judge hired by the former couple to oversee the case, made his thoughts clear in a lengthy ruling. Media reports state that Angelina will continue with her legal fight.



“This trial lasted for several months and there were a f–k ton of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them, and the decision was based on this,” the source added.

In regards to Jolie’s ongoing fight, a source told a tabloid, “Joint custody is not the issue that Angelina objects to, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed.”

''There was a safety order surrounding the previous custody arrangements, that is public, and the children's schedule has been set under the jurisdiction of the division of family services for over three years,".

''Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this," a source said to Page Six. They are parents to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



Jolie sought divorce from Pitt in 2016 days after a fight allegedly broke out on a private jet, and had asked for joint custody while the actress had sought single and physical custody of the kids. Over the years, it's been reported that the actress has changed her stand with ongoing proceedings. They had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce. They legally got separated in April 2019.