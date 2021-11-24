BTS ARMY upset with Grammys for nominating boy band in just one category

BTS ARMY is upset with the Grammys results as the nominations were revealed today.

The Korean pop band’s fans took to social media to call out the Recording Academy for giving BTS a nomination in just one category -- Best Pop Duo or Group Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They were also upset at the way BTS were announced on the world podium. While the other music stars like Billie Eilish, Jon batiste and many other presenters were given descriptions under their names, BTS did not have any such despite getting a Grammys nod.

The BTS ARMY also did not take it lightly that they were given only one award to present and thus the members had to take turns to name the five nominees.

They were 1-time Grammy nominee and they weren't shown while announcing that 1 nomination!?? SCAMMYS U THINK WE CANT SEE WHAT U ARE DOING!??@RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/LiLIYCLWd8 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) November 23, 2021

The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles.