Adele's new album '30' breaks year's top-selling record within three days of release

All hail Queen Adele! It has been just a few days since the British singer-songwriter released her new album '30' and it is already the top-selling album of 2021. The feat was achieved in just three days.



Initial reports from Billboard suggests that the album, which was released at midnight last Friday, passed the half-million mark on Sunday, topping the total sales of any album released over the past 11 months combined in three days.

It squashed the year's previous top-seller, Taylor Swift's 'Evermore', which has 462,000 copies sold through the week ending on November 18.



While that album was released last December, it remains a top-seller this year.

'30' also topped the previous one-week sales for the year, which was also held by Swift with her 'Red (Taylor's Version)', which dropped last Friday and had sold 369,000 copies in the US in the week ending on November 18.

The current tracking week will end at the close of business on November 25, Thanksgiving day.



Billboard is scheduled to announce the album's official final first-week numbers on Sunday, November 28.



Needless to say '30' is likely to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated December 4. It will be Adele's third No. 1 album in the US.

