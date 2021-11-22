Adele 's reaction on meeting favourite teacher is priceless; fans can't get enough

Adele had an emotional moment recently as she met with her school teacher.

The singer couldn’t control her emotions during a concert special titled ‘An Audience with Adele’. It was as part of her promotions for the new album ‘30’ as it featured a star-studded crowd and was streamed in the UK over the weekend.

While stars like Dawn French and Samuel L. Jackson grilled Adele, It was Emma Thompson who asked the singer about the one person who protected her life’s trials and supported her when she was a child. Adele’s answer was her English teacher Miss McDonald who had taught the singer at Chestnut Grove School in Balham, London.

The singer attributed her love for literature to the teacher. She had lost touch with her at the age of 12.

Adele said, “It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. Like I’ve always been obsessed with English and obviously, now I write lyrics. She was so bloody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

To everyone’s surprise, McDonald was a part of that crowd at the concert and she emerged from the crowds when her name popped up. Adele then burst into tears and hugged her. Adele was heard saying, “You really did change my life."

Adele ended up having to retouch her makeup because of all the crying.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, dele revealed when she knew the divorce was inevitable and having to deal with an alcoholic father. She even spoke of weight loss and how she had been objectified all her life for weight issues. WATCH: Social media anxiety is real: Celebs call out toxic culture

Adele’s latest album ‘30’ was released on November 19.