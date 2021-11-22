Cardi B to BTS: The red carpet looks from 2021 AMAs that you must see

Billy Porter graced the red carpet in blue number by Botter. Billy arrived in a soft blue suit, that showed off a little bit of chest. In addition, Billy wore black leather platform boots and a stunning extra-large ring and also an umbrella hat.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny stepped out for the 2021 American Music Awards in a mint-green puffer jacket, paired with silver sunglasses.
Winnie Harlow
Model Winnie Harlow was looking breathtaking in a jewelled sheered mini dress by Zuhair Murad. She complimented her fantastic look with a pair of open-toed strappy heels and a headband studded crown.
Olivia Rodrigo
Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who had been nominated for seven awards at the event, donned a beautiful sequinned and see-through gown with a feather hem.
Card B
Cardi B took her red carpet glamour to the next level at the 2021 AMAs. The singer shocked everyone as she arrived on the red carpet twice. In the first instance, Cardi wore a black floor-length gown with a sequin leopard-print. But she quickly changed and reappeared wearing a stunning Schiaparelli off-the-shoulder dress and covered her face with the striking gold mask and black veil.
BTS
The K-pop band BTS was also part of the star-studded event. The boy band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook were looking dapper in Louis Vuitton stylish suits.