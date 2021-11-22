Cardi B to BTS: The red carpet looks from 2021 AMAs that you must see

This year, American Music Awards’ return to a full in-person event and celebrities like Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Billy Porter and more stepped out on the red carpet in their best fashion looks.

See the best looks, below.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter graced the red carpet in blue number by Botter. Billy arrived in a soft blue suit, that showed off a little bit of chest. In addition, Billy wore black leather platform boots and a stunning extra-large ring and also an umbrella hat. 

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny stepped out for the 2021 American Music Awards in a mint-green puffer jacket, paired with silver sunglasses.

 

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow was looking breathtaking in a jewelled sheered mini dress by Zuhair Murad. She complimented her fantastic look with a pair of open-toed strappy heels and a headband studded crown.

Olivia Rodrigo

Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, who had been nominated for seven awards at the event, donned a beautiful sequinned and see-through gown with a feather hem.

Card B

Cardi B took her red carpet glamour to the next level at the 2021 AMAs. The singer shocked everyone as she arrived on the red carpet twice. In the first instance, Cardi wore a black floor-length gown with a sequin leopard-print. But she quickly changed and reappeared wearing a stunning Schiaparelli off-the-shoulder dress and covered her face with the striking gold mask and black veil.

BTS

The K-pop band BTS was also part of the star-studded event. The boy band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook were looking dapper in Louis Vuitton stylish suits.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly walked the red carpet with her daughter Casie Colson Baker. The father-daughter duo twinned in black outfits for the evening.

MGK aka Colson Baker was wearing a black sweater embossed with diamonds and pearls by Ashton Michael, while his daughter, Casie, rocked a black dress with cutouts.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey made the head turns at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet with her hot cutout brown dress with the criss-cross torso. 

