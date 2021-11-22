AMAs 2021 full winners list: BTS wins artist of the year, Taylor Swift is favourite female pop artist

K-pop boy band BTS swept the American Music Awards 2021 on Sunday as it took home three major awards. The K-pop band won the big award of the night- The Artist Of The Year- as well as the Favourite Pop song award for its hit 'Butter as well as the Favourite Pop group.



Olivia Rodrigo took home the new artist of the year award while Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were honoured favourite female and male pop artists respectively.

Here is the full list of winners of the American Music Awards 2021.

Artist of the year: BTS

Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”

New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran

Favourite pop duo or group: BTS

Favourite female pop artist: Taylor Swift

Favourite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favourite male country artist: Luke Bryan

Favourite female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Favourite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

Favourite male R&B artist: The Weeknd

Favourite female R&B artist: Doja Cat

Favourite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”

Favourite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite male hip-hop artist: Drake

Favourite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”

Favourite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

