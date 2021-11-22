AMAs 2021 full winners list: BTS wins artist of the year, Taylor Swift is favourite female pop artist

BTS Photograph:( Al Drago ©️ 2020 The New York Times )
K-pop boy band BTS swept the American Music Awards 2021 on Sunday as it took home three major awards. The K-pop band won the big award of the night- The Artist Of The Year- as well as the Favourite Pop song award for its hit 'Butter as well as the Favourite Pop group.
Olivia Rodrigo took home the new artist of the year award while Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran were honoured favourite female and male pop artists respectively.
Here is the full list of winners of the American Music Awards 2021.
Artist of the year: BTS
Favorite pop song: BTS, “Butter”
New artist of the year: Olivia Rodrigo
Collaboration of the year: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Favorite male pop artist: Ed Sheeran
Favourite pop duo or group: BTS
Favourite female pop artist: Taylor Swift
Favourite music video: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Favourite male country artist: Luke Bryan
Favourite female country artist: Carrie Underwood
Favourite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
Favourite male R&B artist: The Weeknd
Favourite female R&B artist: Doja Cat
Favourite hip-hop album: Megan Thee Stallion, “Good News”
Favourite female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite male hip-hop artist: Drake
Favourite country album: Gabby Barrett, “Goldmine”
Favourite country song: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
