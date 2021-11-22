AMAs 2021: BTS and Coldplay perform 'My Universe' together as Megan Thee Stallion bows out

Pandemic and lockdown for nearly two years notwithstanding, BTS still manages to charm audiences worldwide. The K-pop boy band joined British rock band Coldplay onstage at the American Music Awards on Sunday to perform their collaboration 'My Universe' for the first time in front of a live audience.



BTS did not perform their signature choreographed dance routine, instead grooved along with the song as they interacted with enthusiastic fans in the crowd who cheered through the performance.



The boyband and Coldplay, though, ended their act with an engaged dance party of sorts amid fireworks. "Coldplay BTS, thank you!" the group said as they blew kisses to the camera.



Their act was introduced by host Cardi B, who took up hosting duties for the first time at the AMAs.

"America, please! I know the crowd is about to get crazy. Hold on, hold, This next performance is about to be huge! They have the biggest fans in the world. Performing together for the first time together, give it up for Coldplay and BTS," Cardi B said enthusiastically.



BTS was earlier set to perform their hit number 'Butter' with Megan Thee Stallion on Sunday, but she had to bow out at the last moment due to personal reasons.

AMAs: Megan Thee Stallion pulls out owing to 'unexpected personal matter'



'Butter' was released earlier in May and immediately became a hit, breaking records on YouTube as 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to see the music video.



At the AMAs, BTS won the award in Favourite pop duo or group category while Taylor Swift won Favourite female pop artist award.