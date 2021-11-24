Grammys 2022: Machine Gun Kelly blasts music awards following nomination snub

On Tuesday, Machine Gun Kelly criticised the recently released Grammys 2022 nomination list after he learnt he hasn't received a single nomination for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.



“wtf is wrong with the grammys,” Machine Gun Kelly tweeted shortly after the 2022 nominations were announced.

His fans were also replied to the tweet, extending their support aand slammed the Grammys.

“U deserve the world and I wish we could have gave [it] to you … if it were up to us, all the awards would be yours. Your art and talent go away [sic] beyond that, but I’m sorry anyway… ILY to the moon and back,” one fan wrote.



“SAY IT WITH ME!! Machine Gun Kelly deserved to be nominated for a Grammy!!” wrote another.

A third person tweeted, “Trust me. You deserve a Grammy but the Grammys don’t deserve you. You made it more than clear how passionate you are and how strong the movement, they have no idea how talented you really are! We love you man.”

“So they interviewed you earlier this year making it seem like its XX Year and then….wtf @RecordingAcad yall must’ve forgot about that?” wrote a critic of the Recording Academy.



For the unversed, Machine Gun Kelly's 2020 'Tickets to My Downfall' was a massive success and he was not nominated for a Grammy despite the record securing the top spot on Billboard top 200 charts.

