Priyanka Chopra roasts husband Nick Jonas in new show: Showed him what a successful acting career looks like

Divorce? What divorce? A day after Priyanka Chopra left the internet speculating about her marriage to her husband Nick Jonas, as she dropped Jonas from her surname, the actress shared a clip of her roasting her husband in Netflix’s comedy special, 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'.



The actress, dressed in a shimmery short dress, talked about the age gap between the two and how they teach each other 'things'.

"We teach each other things. Like he showed me how to use TikTok and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," said Priyanka in a mic drop moment.

The roast also features Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas with their wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The actress dropped Jonas from her name earlier this week which led to many fans speculating whether she and her singer husband were heading towards a divorce. However, her mother Madhu Chopra had refuted the news calling them rumours.



Priyanka also left a flirty message on Nick Jonas' Instagram post on Monday. The singer had posted a video of him working out with the caption 'Monday motivation. Let's get it'. Priyanka replied, "Damn! I just died in your arms."

