Steve Burton fired from 'General Hospital' over flouting Covid vaccine mandate

Actor Steve Burton of the hit show 'General Hospital' has reportedly has been dropped from the soap opera after he refused to follow the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, reports claim.



On Tuesday, Burton posted a video on Instagram to talk about his exit from the long-running show.

"I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and ‘General Hospital’ and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate," the actor confirmed the news over a two-minute video clip.

A source confirmed to The Post that Burton was no longer a part of the cast as he refused to comply with the show's vaccine mandate. The last episode the actor has reportedly filmed for the show was on October 27. The date of its airing is yet to be known.

The 'The Young and the Restless' actor has alleged that he had asked for exemptions from the vaccine mandate on medical and religious grounds. However, the production unit reportedly denied both. "Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me," he continued.



"I’ll always be grateful for my time on ‘General Hospital.’ I love it there, I grew up there. I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open … so I am excited to see what the future brings. And maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted, I can return and can finish my career as Jason Morgan," Burton added.

