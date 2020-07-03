Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kangana Ranaut to be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has opened a can of worms with fans urging the police to find the real source of his death -- the reason that led him to die by suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput case: Final post mortem report submitted, rules out the possibility of foul play

The Mumbai police, after questioning his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, is now keen on questioning filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Kapur.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali because it was said that the filmmaker had offered the late actor not one but 4 films. However, none of them could materialise. A source quoted in a report said, “Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise.”

Previously, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh shared on Twitter that the Mumbai Police will also probe the 'professional rivalry' angle.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been stoking the debate of nepotism ever since the news of his death has come out.

Also, Shekhar wrote a cryptic tweet and had formed a bond with the actor as he was said to work with him in ‘Paani’, a project that later got shelved.