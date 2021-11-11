Sanjay Dutt appointed as Zanzibar's tourism ambassador, says 'I am honoured'

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt has been appointed as the tourism ambassador of Zanzibar, an insular autonomous region of Tanzania located in the Indian Ocean.

Dutt shared the happy news on his Instagram handle along with the photos with Dr Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar. He also uploaded a string of images in which he can be seen conversing with the President and posing with several other dignitaries of Zanzibar.

“It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government,” Dutt wrote.

The actor also posted another photo with the Prime Minister of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa and wrote, “It was truly an honour to have met the honorable Prime Minister @kassim_m_majaliwa! I’m glad to be able to support the Tanzanian film industry and also invest in the tourism of your beautiful country! Hoping to visit again soon!”

In the pictures, the actor was casually dressed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dutt was last seen in 'Sadak 2', co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The actor will next be seen in 'KGF' Chapter 2. Apart from this, Sanjay has Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj and 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor in his bag.