Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes her pictures with Naga Chaitanya from Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cleared all her pictures with ex Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram profile. This comes weeks after the couple separated.

From wedding to holidays together, Samantha has cleared all pictures with him barring one or two that are still reflecting on the Instagram feed. Their Spain, Amsterdam vacation pictures and most recently of Rana Daggubati’s wedding have been cleared.

The only ones that have remained on the feed are Naga Chaitanya with her pet Hash and some group pictures with friends. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post on marriage, women empowerment goes viral

Earlier this month, Samantha and Naga had issued a statement announcing their separation. The statement reads: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

"We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded.

Rumours about their split started earlier this year after Samantha updated her social media accounts by replacing her full name, Samantha Akkineni, with only 'S'.

Also read: Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine opens up on bizarre incident when a fan grabbed him during concert