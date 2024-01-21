Salman Khan spotted at Joy Awards in Riyadh alongside Anthony Hopkins

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received an honourary accolade at Saudi Arabia's prestigious Joy Awards on Saturday, marking his second appearance at the event. The actor, along with fellow Indian celebrity Alia Bhatt, was recognised for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Salman Khan, who was invited as a special guest by dignitaries, graced the red carpet and posed alongside legendary actor Anthony Hopkins. Pictures of the iconic duo have been circulating online, capturing the glamour of the star-studded evening. Salman, donning a violet-grey suit paired with a lavender shirt, showcased his signature moustache and beard.

During the awards ceremony, Salman had the privilege of presenting an award to a senior Egyptian actress on stage. Notably, this wasn't Salman's first time at the Joy Awards; he had earlier been honoured with the Personality of the Year award in 2022.

LATEST: #Salmankhan called on Stage to Give Award to Old Egyptian Actress



His Intro And Respect to her all hearts@BeingSalmanKhan | #TheBull pic.twitter.com/fUzWlichoV — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) January 20, 2024

Recently reflecting on the success of his recent film, Tiger 3, which grossed over Rs 4.66 billion worldwide, Salman expressed his gratitude to fans. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, recently premiered on Prime Video after a successful theatrical run.

In an interview with ANI, Salman remarked, "The Tiger franchise has got unanimous love right from the first film be it theatrically, on satellite or on streaming! So, it feels amazing to see how the third instalment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theatres and is now on streaming! I'm in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I'm happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world."