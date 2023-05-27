Salman Khan hugs Vicky Kaushal at IFFA red carpet after 'viral-pushing' incident - Watch

The stage is all set for the 2023 edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). The much-awaited award night started with IIFA Rocks on Friday and saw the presence of many A-listers from the industry, including Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Sunidhi Chauhan, among others. However, this year, the ceremony started with a bit of controversy.

On Thursday, a video of Salman's security pushing Vicky away at the IFFA Awards sparked major debate online. The clip instantly went viral, with millions of fans sharing their reactions. However, on Friday, the two Bollywood stars again crossed paths on the red carpet again, and this time the scenario was totally different.

Putting a full stop to the gossip doing the rounds, Salman and Vicky shared a warm hug at the star-studded event on Friday. The video that has gone viral on social media shows Salman walking on the IIFA Green Carpet when he saw Vicky, who was interacting with the media. Walking ahead, the actor greets Vicky, and both actors share a warm hug.

The much-talked-about video that took the internet by storm showed Salman entering the venue, where Vicky was already interacting with the fans. As Vicky walks to interact with Salman, he has been pushed back by the Dabangg actor's security personnel. However, Vicky also tries to speak to the actor, but in the chaos, Salman looks at Vicky and walks forward without any reaction.

People were quick to slam Salman and his security. Some called the interaction "distasteful", while others called security people "rude".

Vicky addressed the viral episode -

While talking to a media person, Vicky commented on the viral episode and said that ''don’t actually are as it seems sometimes like in the video.''



The actor said in Hindi, "Kahi baar baatein bohot badh jaati hai, bohot us baare mein unnecessary ka chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai. (Things don’t actually are as it seems sometimes like in the video. There’s no point in talking about that."

On the work front -

Vicky is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film will hit theatres on June 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his next film, Tiger 3. The film stars Katrina Kaif.